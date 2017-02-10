Twitter's stagnant business, in one chart

Things are not looking up for Twitter. While the micro-blogging service has become the platform du jour for the leader of the free world, its numbers continue to fall below expectations.

The company reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, and as this chart from Statista shows, it only furthered an ongoing slump. Revenue was up by less than 1% from the year-ago quarter, advertising revenue was down, and the company warned of weaker-than-anticipated revenue growth going forward.

That last bit has caused Twitter’s stock to sink more than 11% as of Thursday afternoon.

To be fair, the company’s monthly user base did grow, albeit slightly, and the service itself has become an integral part of the daily news. But for as much of a cultural force Twitter may be, its business side has been stagnant.

