Jack Dorsey was brutally honest about Twitter's dire state in his first earnings call

Interim Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey just started his first company earnings call with some brutal honesty.

Twitter’s results been “unacceptable” and he’s “not happy about it,” Dorsey said on the call, which was broadcast on Periscope, the live-streaming service Twitter bought earlier this year.

Dorsey then outlined three things that he said that Twitter needed to do to fix the company and the product.

Moving forward, he said that Twitter needs to:

1. Ensure a more disciplined product execution

2. Simplify the service

3. Better communicate the company’s value

Dorsey said that the company needs to be faster and bolder in its product execution, and make it more obvious for new users why Twitter can be valuable for them.

“We continue to question a reverse chronological timeline,” he said.

He then outlined how Twitter should ideally be viewed:

“You should expect Twitter to be as easy as looking out the window to see what’s happened,” he said. The site should be meaningful to the world, and bring you all the news you need, “delivered first and straight from the source.”

“We need to be not just window to the world, but the best microphone in the world, too,” Dorsey said. Then continued: “If we meet these expectations — and we will — twitter will be the first thing everyone checks at the beginning of the day.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.