Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Twitter logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

Twitter appeared to be experiencing issues Thursday morning.

A report from Down Detector showed outages for users in the US, Europe, Japan, and other parts of the world. There appeared to be problems with the platform’s home timeline loading, prompting an error message for some users.

The company posted on Twitter that it has now resolved the issue.

Let's see if this works… You may have had trouble sending and seeing Tweets. (Yeah, us too.) We’ve now fixed this. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 1, 2020

