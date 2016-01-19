Twitter is down for some users

Twitter appears to be down for some users.

Many visitors to the site are being greeted with an error message, and desktop app TweetDeck is not functioning properly either.

Twitter says that “some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter. We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution.”

This story is developing….

NOW WATCH: How Apple makes their Geniuses always seem so happy and helpful



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.