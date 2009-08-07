Twitter Attacked!

Update: Twitter says it is defending against a denial of service attack. That explains this morning’s downtime.



Earlier: Twitter is down!

This seems to be happening more, recently, than in the last several months.

What’s going on, guys?

It’s going to be tough to become the next AT&T if you’re dead at 9 a.m. on a Thursday.

Around 9:50 a.m. ET, Twitter acknowledged on its Tumblr-powered status blog that “Site is down.”

“We are determining the cause and will provide an update shortly.”

