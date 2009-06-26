Twitter Doesn't Care About Iran Anymore

Nicholas Carlson
iran protest

  • Twitter doesn’t care about Iran anymore [Gawker]
  • Apple product marketing exec becomes a VC [WSJ]
  • Ads that know where your friends shop [NYT]
  • Bartz tells shareholders Yahoo needs its mojo back [PaidContent]
  • Hulu charges a higher rate for ads than TV [Bloomberg]
  • Google needs to boost capital spending [PaidContent]
  • Fox Interactive lays off a third of Photobucket [BoomTown]
  • Walter Cronkite is dying [NYT]
  • Five most common business plan flaws [WSJ]

