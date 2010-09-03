Twitter's OAuth Email Proves It Doesn't Understand The Normals

Photo: arekolek

We’ve been pounding Twitter lately over how it asked users to update Twitter clients on their phones and computers due to something called “oAuth.”Like any issue in this space, there’s lots of nuance we could get into.



But here’s what it all comes down to: We simply cannot believe a consumer-facing company like Twitter is asking normal people – your non-techie friends on Twitter – to figure out and care about something called “oAuth.”

To drive home this point, let’s all read the email Twitter sent out to its users yesterday one last time.

We’ve pasted a screengrab of what the email looks like below.

Tell us it doesn’t read like something the IT guy at your office would send you.

This isn’t an issue of science, engineering or business sense: this is an issue of art…of simple language.

Apple, Tumblr, or any other tech and media company that works really hard to understand normal people, would never send its users this kind of email.

