Twitter didn't make its new Mac app

Twitter did not make its new and updated Mac app in-house, according to a tweet from a former employee and a report from The Verge.

The new app includes a redesign and new features. “Don’t call it a comeback,” reads the Mac App Store description for the update.

The Verge reports that the Twitter for Mac app isn’t a priority for Twitter, so the company did not dedicate any in-house resources to it, and instead used a third-party developer to make the new app.

Outsourcing app development is not an especially unusual practice. Black Pixel, the company The Verge claims developed the new app, also builds apps for ESPN, Starbucks, and The New York Times.

Jonathan Wight, who worked as a senior staff engineer at Twitter, tweeted that “there’s a long and sordid story behind [the new Mac app].”

Wight then elaborated on the story, offering a quick summary:

@iacas @gte @Bagelturf Decided to kill product, then changed their mind, don’t care enough about it to put in-house engineers on it…

Twitter’s stock is down to historic lows as user growth stalls and the company struggles to keep up with Facebook. Jack Dorsey, one of the company’s cofounders, was re-hired as CEO, but it will take longer than a few months to turn the company around.

Twitter has emphasised that desktop is not its priority, as more and more users access the service via mobile.

Business Insider has reached out to Twitter. We will update the post when we hear back.

