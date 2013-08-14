This Twitter Designer Ditched His IPhone And Wrote A 3,700-Word Manifesto On Why Android Is Better

It was meant to be an experiment: Twitter experience designer Paul Stamatiou realised that he was spending increasingly large amounts of time working on Android interfaces and that he needed to become more familiar with the platform.

So he bought a Nexus 4. After two months, he was so pleased with Android that he sold his iPhone 5 and iPad mini. A month after that, he upgraded to a Samsung Galaxy S4. He hasn’t looked back.

In an extremely thorough, 3,700-word post on his blog, Paul elaborates on the aspects of Android that made him fall in love with the platform. Here’s a quick rundown:

He loves the reading experience available on the larger, wider screens on many Android phones.

Google apps are better on Android than their iOS counterparts.

He says notifications are vastly better on Android than on iOS.

He likes that you can customise everything about an Android phone – the keyboard, notifications, even the way the home screen works.

As an interface designer, he says the global back button provides a huge boost to user experience.

Intents, the Android system for letting apps communicate to each other, makes doing work where each step is best done in a different app a breeze compared to the same on iOS.

He says Google Now not only helps him in his everyday life, it actually brings him delight.

Click here to read his full post, which uses screenshots and photographs to illustrate why he thinks Android is better >>

