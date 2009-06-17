State Department Asked Twitter To Delay Downtime During Iranian Protests

Twitter and its network partner NTT postponed a “critical network upgrade” yesterday so Iranian protesters could continue using the service as a communication tool.

CNN says the State Department asked Twitter to stay up at this “critical” time.

CNN: Senior officials say the State Department is working with Twitter and other social networking sites to ensure Iranians are able to continue to communicate to each other and the outside world.

By necessity, the US is staying hands off of the election drama playing out in Iran, and officials say they are not providing messages to Iranians or “quarterbacking” the disputed election process.

But they do want to make sure the technology is able to play its sorely-needed role in the crisis, which is why the State Department is advising social networking sites to make sure their networks stay up and running for Iranians to use them and helping them stay ahead of anyone who would try to shut them down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.