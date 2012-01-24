Twitter Just Acquired A Huge Anti-Spam Startup

Twitter has acquired security startup Dasient, a company that specialises in fighting spam and malware.
The Dasient team will be plugged into Twitter’s “revenue engineering” group as Twitter monetizes with self-serve ads, reports TechCrunch.
In terms of the size of the team this acquisition was a large one, said TechCrunch’s sources.
It could be a match made in heaven — the most likely scenario seems that Twitter wants to protect its self-serve ad product from being used as a vehicle for spam.
With Dasient being well-versed in anti-spam and anti-malware efforts, it could be just what Twitter needs to maintain the product.
