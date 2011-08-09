Forget Unplugging On Vacation And Book This Twitter-Themed Cruise Instead

Photo: steamboatsorg via flickr

Social media isn’t just for in the office anymore. Now you can network while you’re on vacation.Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced its SeaTweetup Cruise, a three-night Bahamas getaway for social media-savvy individuals (via USA Today).



The cruise sets sail from Miami in November with fares starting at $271 per person.

Throughout the voyage, passengers can participate in exclusive group events, contests, and social media sessions. They will also have access to the ship’s wi-fi network in order to better tweet, blog, or post about their cruise experiences.

Obviously, you’ll be able to follow the ship’s adventures on Twitter.

DON’T MISS: The 20 Best Resorts In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.