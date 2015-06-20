Twitter is creating special new pages dedicated to products and places

Twitter is testing a new feature that organizes Tweets around “products” and “places” — giving these each their own page, according to a new Twitter blog post (via Recode).

Each page will have images and video about the product or place, along with information about it like description or price. And there will (sometimes) be a “buy on Twitter button” for fast and easy purchase. A tweet stream regarding the product will appear below the more general content.

A second feature Twitter is testing, also related to brands, is the creation of specific tweet “collections” based around products or places. Someone, like Demi Lovato, will curate a collection of tweets about products or places they find “interesting.”

Here are some examples:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.