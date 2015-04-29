Twitter crashes 17%

REUTERS/Eric GaillardTwitter’s CEO Dick Costolo gestures during a conference at the Cannes Lions in Cannes June 20, 2012.
Twitter earnings leaked early and investors are not happy with the results.
The stock was halted for about 15 minutes, and as soon as trading resumed around 3:47 PM ET, the stock plunged by as much as 20%. It’s down about 17% now.
Follow the earnings update right here.
