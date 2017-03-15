A Twitter tool was hacked and it caused some famous accounts to tweet about Nazis

Multiple high-profile Twitter accounts inadvertently posted swastikas and tweets about Nazis on Wednesday morning after a third-party Twitter tool appeared to be hacked.

Gizmodo reports that multiple accounts began posting the same tweet on Tuesday morning which referred to “Nazi Germany” and “Nazi Holland.”

The hack affected accounts such as Forbes, BBC North America, Amnesty International, the European Parliament, and the Atlanta Police Department.

The source of the tweets appears to be Twitter Counter, a third-party application which provides accounts with Twitter analytics.

Here’s what many of the affected accounts look like right now:

The hacked accounts likely signed up to Twitter Counter, giving the app the ability to send new tweets from their account. So Twitter itself likely hasn’t been hacked, but the third-party app does appear to have been compromised.

The hacked tweets seem to be a reference to comments made by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who called the Netherlands “Nazi remnants” after the country blocked his foreign minister from entering.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

