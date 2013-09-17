Twitter's IPO Could Hit In November

Jolie O’Dell Dick Costolo is going mobile.

Twitter could have its IPO in November,

Mark DeCambre and Garett Sloane at the New York Post report.

Twitter announced that it filed a confidential IPO last Friday. However, it later came out that it had already submitted the paperwork months ago.

With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if Twitter were able to hit the markets before Thanksgiving.

Under the rules for a confidential IPO, Twitter will have to disclose financial information 21 days before its investor roadshow. If the IPO is in November, we should see its numbers in October.

Read more at the Post

