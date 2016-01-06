Twitter may soon ditch its 140-character limit and allow 10,000 character posts

Twitter may soon ditch its 140-character limit and allow users to write as much as 10,000 characters in a single tweet, Recode’s Kurt Wagner reported Tuesday.

The report said that the expanded-tweets will still appear the same way as they do now, showing just the first 140 characters, but there will be signs that indicate there’s more content for users to click on. The character limit could change, and the company’s shooting for a release in the first quarter of 2016, it said.

If the report is true, it would be one of the biggest changes ever to Twitter’s design. The service’s trademark 140-character limit is what made Twitter so unique, and taking that away would essentially turn Twitter into more of a blogging space.

But Twitter has also been facing criticism over its difficulty of use, especially for first-time users, making it hard to expand into the more mainstream audience. Last month, the company started testing a timeline that didn’t show tweets in the traditional reverse chronological order.

In fact, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said during its July earnings call that more design changes could come in the future to address these usability issues.

“Our goal is to show more meaningful tweets and conversations,” Dorsey said during the earnings call. “If we meet these expectations, Twitter will become the first thing people check every morning to start their day.”

Twitter declined to comment on the report.

You can read the full Recode report here.

