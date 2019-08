Adam Bain.

Twitter chief operating officer Adam Bain is stepping down, the company announced on Wednesday.

“After 6 years and a once-in-a-lifetime run, I let Jack know that I am ready to change gears and do something new outside the company,” Bain said in a tweet.

