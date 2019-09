Michael Jackson, the king of pop, is dead, TMZ reports. We can’t imagine what strain the AOL-owned site’s servers are going under right now.

But Twitter’s “trending topics” have proven once again what every Michael knows: People can’t spell your name. (See “Micheal” below.)

R.I.P. Jacko.

