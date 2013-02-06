Twitter Confirms Its Purchase Of Bluefin Labs

Photo: AP

As Business Insider first reported yesterday, Twitter has bought Bluefin Labs, the Cambridge, Mass.-based maker of tools for measuring the impact of social media on TV viewing.Twitter COO Ali Rowghani said in a blog post that it would honour Bluefin’s existing contracts, but focus development on an existing partnership with Nielsen, the dominant TV-ratings player.



Twitter is keeping Bluefin and Crashlytics, another Boston-area startup it recently bought, in One Kendall Square—a local startup hub that both happened to occupy.

We’re hearing that the total purchase price for the two startups may be more than $200 million. Twitter and Bluefin have not disclosed the deal terms.

