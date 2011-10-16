If You Complain To A Company On Twitter, It Probably Doesn't Care Enough To Answer You

Photo: By Rev. Xanatos Satanicos Bombasticos (ClintJCL) on Flickr

Nobody likes to be ignored, but that’s exactly what happens to most people when they complain to companies on Twitter.71% of people never get a response from companies that they bother with their woes on Twitter, according to a recent study by Maritz Research and evolve24.



And of the 29% that did, they approved of the effort. 83.5% said that they either liked or loved getting a response from the company.

What brands do on Twitter makes an impact. Perhaps it’s impossible with the amount of resources most companies put towards social media to respond to every single complaint, but to have the vast majority go completely unanswered isn’t acceptable. Many brands have devoted customer service Twitter accounts, and there’s just no excuse for not answering on those.

The point of a company being on Twitter should be to communicate with its customers. That’s a two-way street. Brands that go on Twitter just to be a loudspeaker to promote themselves aren’t accomplishing much — they’re just making their customers feel like they don’t matter.

Here’s a chart of some of Maritz and evolve24’s findings:

Photo: Maritz Research

Click here to see the executive summary of the study >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.