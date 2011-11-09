Twitter's Top PR Exec Is Leaving

Photo: Twitter

Twitter’s top communications exec is leaving the company.Sean Garrett just tweeted, “BREAKING: Indeed, for the first time since 1993, I’m going to take more than a two week break between jobs.”



He then added, “My 2 yrs at Twitter felt like 10 but they were my favourite of my career. From no press list to building a team that’s the best in the biz.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.