Twitter Cofounders Unveil Their Newest Project, An Online Publishing Platform Called Medium

Photo: medium.com

Evan Williams and Biz Stone are looking to change the way we think of online publishing yet again.



On Tuesday, the Twitter cofounders lifted the curtain on their latest top secret project, a new online publishing tool called Medium. Williams tweeted out a “sneak peak” of the project and wrote that, “The @medium team is, pound for pound, the best I’ve ever worked with, bar none.”

Medium provides users with beautifully designed platform for sharing and discovering blog posts and pictures. And yes, these posts can be longer than 140 characters.

Here’s Williams’ introductory message on Medium.com explaining how the service works:

Posting on Medium (not yet open to everyone) is elegant and easy, and you can do so without the burden of becoming a blogger or worrying about developing an audience. All posts are organised into “collections,” which are defined by a theme and a template. (For example, this post is in the About Medium collection with a simple article template.)

We believe that good design supports the purpose (not just the appeal) of content, so Medium is diverse in look and feel—ranging from different types of articles to images to, eventually, much more.

Some big names have already started posting on the service, including author Stephen Johnson and Digg founder Kevin Rose, who wrote a post about his time urinating with Al Gore.

Medium is a product of the Obvious Corporation, the incubator that Williams and Stone launched back in 2008.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.