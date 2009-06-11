Twitter Cofounder's Gig Now Includes Teaching Oprah's Staff

What a year for the Twitter guys. A year ago, they were still toiling in relative obscurity, before the election (and later, a flock of celebrities) put them on the mainstream map.

Fast-forward a few months, and now the Twitter guys are on TV all the time, schmoozing with celebs at the White House, and even teaching Oprah Winfrey’s staff… something.

Twitter’s Biz Stone: “At HARPO in Chicago to deliver a “creative seminar” to the production team before they go on summer break — this place is awesome!”

Kudos to Oprah for at least getting some professional services in exchange for all the new Twitter users she signed up!

Photo: Joi Ito via Flickr

