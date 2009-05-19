Twitter Cofounder: "We're Not Pursuing Advertising"

To make money, Twitter will sell businesses access to a “lightweight analytics” tool and a directory of commercial accounts, cofounder Biz Stone told the Reuters Global Technology Summit in New York. He said Twitter is also considering revenue-sharing deals with mobile phone carriers.



One thing Twitter will not do is sell ads, Biz told the crowd via a video hook-up. Reports Reuters:

“There are a few reasons why we’re not pursuing advertising — one is it’s just not quite as interesting to us,” Stone told the Reuters Global Technology Summit in New York via videolink from San Francisco.

Stone said serving up ads alongside Twitter messages could also annoy users. And he said Twitter doesn’t have, and isn’t seeking to hire, the staff to create an advertising-based business.

“There are no people at Twitter who know anything about advertising or work in advertising. So we don’t have anyone there to make or take those calls.”

We’ve long held that Twitter’s best chance at on making money off all its traffic would be to sell Google-like search ads against search results on search.twitter.com. We still think Twitter will do this. Maybe that’s a different kind of advertising than what Biz was talking about. Or maybe Biz was performing a sleight of hand, taking a page from Silicon Valley hero Steve Jobs, who used to ridicule anybody who wondered when video would come to the iPod.

