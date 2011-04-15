Twitter Cofounder: "We're Long Overdue To Be Knocked Down By The Press"

This week, Fortune published a scathing review of Twitter’s current business prospects.



The story touched on Twitter’s lack of revenues, its management discord, its relatively small userbase, and its refusal to accept huge multi-billion dollar offers from the likes of Google and Facebook.

Today, Twitter’s top spokesman, cofounder Biz Stone, responded – cleverly.

“We’re long overdue to be knocked down by the press,” he writes.

We founded Twitter, Inc. in March of 2007 and while we have long said it’s about the users, not the service, we have nevertheless enjoyed favourable media coverage. What took so long for somebody to write the article that says we are falling apart? The normal press cycle is to put a company on a pedestal and then knock it down. It’s much more interesting that way. Twitter has had so many ups and downs you’d think we would have had more negative press.

