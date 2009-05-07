Twitter Cofounder: "We Are Not For Sale"

While Apple (AAPL), News Corp (NWS), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) all have their M&A people working up valuations on the startup, Twitter cofounder Biz Stone went on “The View” today and told the ladies, “we are not for sale.”



We don’t think Biz is simply playing hard to get here. He and fellow cofounders Ev Williams and Jack Dorsey have made no secret of their preference to remain independent for now.

But we also don’t think Twitter’s investors — VCs who haven’t had a big exit in a while — would let the founders talk themselves into refusing a $700 million to $1 billion offer.

Given that reality — and the increasing popularity of Twitter search, which is useful for product research and therefore advertiser-friendly — we think it’s time for Microsoft or Google to pounce.

