Twitter Cofounder: Of Course We Talk To Google!

Whether Google should be buying Twitter or not, it looks like there is no deal in the works. But of course the companies are talking to each other.



“It should come as no surprise that Twitter engages in discussions with other companies regularly and on a variety of subjects,” Twitter cofounder Biz Stone — fresh from his appearance on the Colbert Report last night — said in a blog post today. “Our goal is to build a profitable, independent company and we’re just getting started.”

Of course, if Google were buying Twitter, Biz would say the same thing. So this not a denial. But no one should be surprised if the companies talk to each other — about working together on products or an acquisition.

