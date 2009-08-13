Google Helped Twitter Deal With Attacks

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8316d2f60fa209022521f9/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Biz Stone on Tavis Smiley" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Google and Twitter might be cozier than we thought. With Facebook and FriendFeed getting together, people are starting to wonder if Twitter will need a sugar-daddy with deep pockets to thrive. We’ve nominated Google and suggested it spend $1 billion to do the job.



We wrote:

“Worried that Twitter will never really get a handle on its tech platform? Imagine what Google’s global infrastructure and engineering could do.”

But it turns out Google already has Twitter’s back.

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone will appear on the Tavis Smiley show tomorrow night. About 45 seconds into a preview clip from the interview, Biz says that during the most recent denial-of-service attacks on Twitter, the startup learned a lot about how to deal with such attacks in the future by working “with folks from Google.”

Judging from Twitter’s leaked documents, its clear Biz and Twitter’s other founders want to keep the company independent. But maybe Biz and the boys are learning its not such a bad thing to have access to thousands of Google engineers and servers when the going gets rough.

Certainly, Google bought itself some goodwill here. But did it buy enough to buy Twitter? We’ll see.

Watch the clip:

