Why Ev Williams Is Still Cranking Out New Companies Even After He's Already Made Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars

Twitter cofounders Biz Stone and Ev Williams

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Twitter cofounder Ev Williams could easily have kicked back after his ouster as CEO in 2010.Aside from his Twitter holdings, he made plenty when he sold his first startup, Blogger, to Google in 2003.



“I tried being a ski bum, and I wasn’t very good at it,” Williams said in an interview on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.

He’s now working on projects with Twitter cofounder Biz Stone and former Twitter executive Jason Goldman.

“It’s a hell of a lot more fun than skiing every day,” Williams told interviewer Hunter Walk, a YouTube executive.

Walk noted that a lot of people still think Williams and Stone still work at Twitter.

Stone advises from time to time, and Williams is a board member, but that’s it.

Under the Obvious umbrella, the pair are working on projects including Web-publishing tool Medium, online discussion site Branch, and healthy-food startup Beyond Meat.

