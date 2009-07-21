Twitter Cofounder Biz Stone's House For Sale

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone plans to move out of his $600,000 Berkeley, California home, he tweeted over the weekend.

Bonus: See photos of the house →

“We loved our Wurster cottage in Berkeley but it’s time to move,” he wrote.

Why is Biz moving? Don’t know. But according to Google Maps, Biz’s commute to Twitter’s San Francisco office — a mere 10 mile drive — can take as long as an hour and 10 minutes in traffic.

Considering how dangerous it is to text and drive, that’s a long way!

Still, according to the real estate listing, Biz’s home — the house that Blogger built, if you will — sounds lovely:

Designed & constructed by well-known Northern Califonia Architect William Wurster, this mid-century cottage is a terrific example of Wurster’s signature modern style. Accentuating the use of natural light & open space, Wurster created a peaceful & stylistic home within a small footprint. Wurster, the namesake for UC Berkeley’s Wurster Hall, built this cottage as his own personal studio in 1960. The cottage features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is located just above Cordonices Park nestled in the Berkeley Hills. The new owner of this property may choose to expand or simply enjoy the functionality of Wurster’s signature design. A unique architecturally significant home in a highly desirable area, the cottage at 1409 Greenwood is a true Berkeley gem.

2 Bedroooms (upper bedroom is open & lends itself more to the use for an office or den area with pocket door)

2 baths; one on each level

Free-standing “poet’s cottage” on large lot with parking, outdoor space & wooded views

In line with William Wurster signature design, multiple skylights throughout lend for fabulous natural light

Open floor plan offers living/dining area plus pocket door separating space into additional sleeping area or office (2nd bedroom) with full bath

Upper level features bamboo floors

Lower level features berber carpet

Laundry/work area on lower floor offers excellent storage options including full closet and multiple storage cabinets

Lower level bedroom has closet & storage built-in’s

Lower bath has tile floor & stone counters

Lower bedroom features a beautifully constructed redwood ceiling

Redwood trim throughout house can be easily restored to the stain matching the shingles of the house exterior, another signature Wurster design element

Located steps above Cordonice’s Park in Berkeley. Walking distance to Gourmet Ghetto restaurants.

Bonus: Take the tour →



