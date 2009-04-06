Twitter Cofounder Biz Stone's First Name Is Christopher

In a lengthy Sunday profile, the San Francisco Chronicle tells us everything we’ve always wanted to know about Twitter cofounder Biz Stone. (Pictured, left, with Twitter CEO Evan Williams.) Among the highlights:



Stone’s first name is Christopher. His middle name is Isaac.

He lives in an 800-square-foot cottage in Berkeley with his wife and “scarcely any furniture.”

If he weren’t working at Twitter, he could open his own zoo: He has at least two dogs (a terrier and a Chihuahua), two cats, a turtle living in a shower, two possums, and a pen for crows.

The only table in his house is just big enough to hold two laptops.

Stone dropped out of college after getting a design job at publishing house Little Brown.

He helped launch early social networking site Xanga in 2000.

After hopping from coast to coast to coast, Stone got a job at Google helping Evan Williams relaunch Blogger, which Google had acquired.

The rest is history.

