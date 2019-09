We’re mesmerized by this Vine just tweeted out by Twitter co-founder and current Executive Chairman Jack Dorsey.



One of the most amazing vines I’ve seen. American landing. By @borovsky vine.co/v/bQD0qZeXxVM — Jack Dorsey (@jack) May 4, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.