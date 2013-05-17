Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Gets Money From Bono And Al Gore For His Mysterious New Startup, Jelly

Biz StoneTwitter co-founder Biz Stone has a new startup called Jelly, and he just raised a Series A round of investment for it. The amount was not disclosed.



The round has a few traditional investors, such as Spark Capital and SV Angel. It also involved strategic angel investors such as politician Al Gore and musician Bono. Twitter co-founders Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Emmy-winning director Greg Yaitanes, author Steven Johnson, Obvious Corp’s Jason Goldman and business woman Roya Mahboob also invested.

Stone hasn’t revealed what Jelly is yet, but he has dropped a few hints.

“As mobile devices have taken an increasingly central role in our lives, humanity has grown more connected than ever—herein lies massive opportunity,” Stone writes.

Stone says he’ll use the cash to hire more talent. One of his recent hires is Kevin Thau, who led Twitter’s music app project.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.