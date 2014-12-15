This Website Tells You The Time Using Tweets From Around The World

There’s more than 280 million people posting to Twitter, and an interesting new art project is using those tweets to tell you the time.

It’s called All The Minutes, and it’s an online clock that pulls from the world’s past and present tweets to give you a minute-by-minute glimpse at what people are up to.

It’s 11:14 AM and my fish is very dead

— roommate(butt buddy) (@oheyitsmeag) October 6, 2014

The project was created by the Dutch art studio Moniker for its exhibit at Van Abbemuseum, and it’s even evolved into a book that tells a narrative by stringing together people’s tweets into one collective story.

“We are obsessed with how people use new technologies to communicate with each other,” All The Minute’s creator Jonathan Puckey recently told Fast Company. “We can easily spend hours trying out different search queries, looking for patterns on the strategies people use to talk to their followers. It’s interesting to us that these days people choose to speak about exact minutes in relation to their lives — almost as if they could be doing something different every minute.”

So what do people tweet about when they include the exact time in their tweet?

It turns out people like to broadcast that they’re still awake, let the world know they haven’t had their coffee, complain about being hungry before the proper time for lunch or dinner, and tweet that they are really drunk or that they’re craving a drink right now.

It’s 11:12 am and my mum is crying about me leaving for college again

— Kirst (@kirstieraeee) March 23, 2014

It’s 11:12 am and I’m still in bed. Really need to get up and do something with my life

— sonike’∞ (@SONIKE114) July 6, 2013

Its 11.13am and I already need a BIG glass of wine.

— Francesca Morgan (@Francescaar94) September 26, 2014