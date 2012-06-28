The 10 Best Twitter Reactions To News That Chris Berman And Trent Dilfer Will Be Paired In MNF Booth

Photo: YouTube

Once again this season, ESPN will feature a pair of games during the Monday Night Football opener. And ESPN has announced that Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer will be in the booth for the late game between the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders.The use of Berman and Dilfer is certainly designed to move the needle, if not necessarily in a positive manner, as both voices are often met with criticism and ridicule from sports fans.



And those reactions didn’t disappoint today either. After the announcement was made, the Twitterverse reacted appropriately, with snark and venom.

And here are some of the best responses…

