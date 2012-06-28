The 10 Best Twitter Reactions To News That Chris Berman And Trent Dilfer Will Be Paired In MNF Booth

Photo: YouTube
Once again this season, ESPN will feature a pair of games during the Monday Night Football opener. And ESPN has announced that Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer will be in the booth for the late game between the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders.The use of Berman and Dilfer is certainly designed to move the needle, if not necessarily in a positive manner, as both voices are often met with criticism and ridicule from sports fans.
And those reactions didn’t disappoint today either. After the announcement was made, the Twitterverse reacted appropriately, with snark and venom.
And here are some of the best responses…
Thoughts and prayers go out to those devastated by the news that Trent Dilfer and Chris Berman will be calling the late MNF game.
-- Adam Schefter(@AdarnSchefter) June 27, 2012
Berman-Dilfer pairing for Chargers' opener is interesting. One guy has fun/doesn't take himself seriously, one thinks he invented football.
-- UTKevinAcee (@UTKevinAcee) June 27, 2012
Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer calling a Week 1 NFL game? Thought torture was illegal in this country? @dpshow
-- Espo (@EspoAZ) June 27, 2012
Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer will call #Chargers #Raiders opener on ESPN.Were all the other terrible announcers taken? SMH
-- Vikeologist (@Vikeologist) June 27, 2012
@TravisRodgers Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer will be doing MNF? Can we bring Dennis Miller back to complete the triangle of agony?
-- AC in the 715 (@ACinthe715) June 27, 2012
Thats why they invented the Mute button. RT @cpmack Chris Berman & Trent Dilfer will be calling the week 1 #MNF game w/Chargers & Raiders?
-- Sean McLaughlin (@SeanMcL216) June 27, 2012
Clearly, #ESPN is in the business of trolling America. sports.yahoo.com/blogs/nfl-shut…
-- Rich grey (@RichGray1060) June 27, 2012
My prediction for viewers? PAIN! RT @ProFootballTalk: ESPN announces Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer will call Week One Chargers-Raiders game.
-- Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) June 27, 2012
'AWESOME!' - Nobody, ever. RT @NFL_ATL: Chris Berman to call MNF nightcap in Week 1 nfl.com/news/story/090…
-- Matt (@kingmatt54) June 27, 2012
ESPN w/ Berman and Dilfer in the booth for Oak-SD opener? Guess they are trying to prove people will watch ANY football no matter what
-- Mark Hanrahan (@MarkHanrahan20) June 27, 2012
