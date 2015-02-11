The Twitter CFO's account got hacked

Maya Kosoff
Twitter anothony notoTwitter/Screenshot

The Twitter account of Twitter CFO Anthony Noto has been hacked.

Noto’s account appears to be tweeting spammy links at other users.

The former Goldman banker who led Twitter’s IPO, Noto joined Twitter last summer. In November, he accidentally tweeted what was supposed to be a direct message about acquiring a company. He later deleted the tweet.

UPDATE: According to CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, the company has suspended Noto’s account and deleted all the spam tweets.

 And here’s Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier with a comment from Twitter:

