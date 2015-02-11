The Twitter CFO's account got hacked

The Twitter account of Twitter CFO Anthony Noto has been hacked.

Noto’s account appears to be tweeting spammy links at other users.

The former Goldman banker who led Twitter’s IPO, Noto joined Twitter last summer. In November, he accidentally tweeted what was supposed to be a direct message about acquiring a company. He later deleted the tweet.

UPDATE: According to CNBC’s Julia Boorstin, the company has suspended Noto’s account and deleted all the spam tweets.

Twitter tells me it’s suspended @anthonynoto account and deleted the spam tweets while it deals with the issue. $USTWTR

— Julia Boorstin (@JBoorstin) February 10, 2015

And here’s Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier with a comment from Twitter:

Twitter says on @anthonynoto: “His account was sending spam Tweets. We’ve locked down the account and deleted the tweets”

— Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) February 10, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.