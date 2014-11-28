Twitter's CFO Has Screwed Up ANOTHER Tweet That Looks Like A Private Message

Twitter CFO Anthony Noto has AGAIN deleted a tweet that appeared to be intended as a direct message to someone but was accidentally sent publicly. We saw the tweet — now deleted — on Re/code.

Back on Nov. 24, Noto appeared to leak news of a possible acquisition on Twitter with this DM, now deleted:

Last night we got this new message:

Nobody knows what it means.

To reiterate: In February, CEO Dick Costolo said Twitter would be redesigned so that users were less confused by its navigation and interface. The company’s CFO is obviously having difficulty using his own product, and investors are watching with alarm/amusement. If Noto gets a DM wrong, it could move the stock.

Lots of people get the DM thing wrong: Anthony Weiner, the congressman who fell from grace after sending naked photos of himself on Twitter, made the same mistake.

So this would appear to prove the case that Twitter is in fact badly designed and needs to become less confusing for its users.

