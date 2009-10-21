Twitter CEO Williams: Web Growth Has Slowed, But Mobile And International Kicking Butt

Twitter’s U.S. Web traffic growth has slowed, Twitter CEO Evan Williams admitted today on stage at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco. (This when asked about third-party stats from companies like Compete and comScore showing traffic falling off after huge growth earlier this year.)

But other parts of Twitter are still growing like a weed, he says, such as mobile and International usage, which are harder to measure.

For instance, Indonesia has been growing like crazy lately, he says. The U.S., U.K., Brazil, and Japan are the biggest geographies, he said. (Not 100% sure on the order.)

Williams says the company will soon launch new features which he thinks will boost Web traffic, too.

Live notes from Williams’ conversation at Web 2.0 here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.