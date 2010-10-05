The Best Tweets About Twitter's CEO News

Twitter CEO Evan Williams stepped down today, with COO Dick Costolo taking over as Twitter’s chief executive.



You can read our analysis here: In short, this is all about Twitter’s need to now grow as a business and print cash.

But the masses have been tweeting up a storm about Twitter’s CEO news.

By far the best tweet is the one that Dick Costolo himself sent a year ago, foreshadowing the news — likely unknowingly — when he first became COO.

But there are some good ones from today, too. (See more? Let us know in comments and we’ll consider adding to the list.)

