Twitter CEO: Revenues Are Like Breathing. Necessary, But Not The Point

Photo: AP

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo says that revenues are not a goal for Twitter, just a means to an end.That end, according to a report from Matt Rosoff, is Twitter’s mission to fulfil the company’s mission of connecting people everywhere to what’s most meaningful to them.



Costolo argued: “We should think of revenue like breathing — it’s necessary for life, but it’s not the purpose of life.”

Hearing about this quote (on Twitter, of course) Russell Fradin, best known for cofounding Adify, quipped: “I’m pretty sure 99.9% of CEOs would get fired for saying that.

“Good to be @ Twitter.”

