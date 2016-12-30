Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says the ability to edit tweets is 'definitely needed'

Sam Shead

Jack Dorsey, the founder and CEO of Twitter, has said that his company is thinking about letting users edit their tweets, saying that such a feature is “definitely needed.”

The entrepreneur invited Twitter users on Thursday to suggest how the social media platform could be improved in 2017.

Users responded with suggestions such as introducing a bookmarking tool, improving safety, and developing an edit button, among other things.

Dorsey asked a few Twitter users who mentioned the edit-tweet button: “Is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?”

He went on to admit: “We’re thinking a lot about it.”

Such a feature may have saved president elect Donald Trump some embarrassment earlier this month when he misspelt the word “unprecedented” — a mistake that he was ridiculed for worldwide. It could also allow users to modify controversial tweets that offended individuals or groups of people.

If Twitter were to introduce an edit-tweet button, then it would be made available to all of Twitter’s users as opposed to just certified users who hold a blue tick, Dorsey said.

It looks as though Dorsey and Twitter are unclear as to whether an edit-tweet button should allow users to fix minor typos or rewrite their entire tweet. If it was anything like the latter, then Dorsey said a revision history would need to be shown.

Dorsey did not say whether an edit-tweet capability would definitely be introduced and he didn’t provide any time frames either.

Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have allowed their users to edit posts for a considerable amount of time but Twitter has held off introducing the feature.

Twitter has, however, introduced a number of other features to its platform over the course of the last year. The company has, for example, excluded photos and other content from the 140-character tweet limit and introduced new 360-degree live video capabilities.

