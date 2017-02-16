Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says what's happening right now reminds him of the Arab Spring

Twitter is in a weird place right now. Financially, it’s on rocky footing — the business is missing analysts’ expectations, the stock is slumping, and executives are departing.

But at the same time, it’s more relevant and important than it has ever been. Amid constant political turmoil in the United States, it has become an essential source of news — reinforced by President Donald Trump’s frequent and bombastic use of the platform.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and cofounder of Twitter, says he’s seen similar behaviour before — the Arab Spring in the Middle East around 2010 onwards.

Fortune reports that Dorsey spoke at at a Goldman Sachs technology conference on Wednesday, and said: “A lot of the same patterns we’ve seen during the Iranian Green Revolution and the Arab Spring … It was stunning to see how Twitter was being used to have a conversation about the government, with the government.”

Now, that civil unrest has erupted closer to home for the Californian company — and users are turning to it in much the same way they did in the Middle East more than half a decade ago.

“As a culture in the US, we’ve focused on things that didn’t matter as much,” Dorsey reportedly said. “Now, everything is brought into perspective, and Twitter is at center of the most important conversations.”

Trump has long been a prolific tweeter, and winning the presidency hasn’t changed that. He will send tweets at all hours from the White House on policy, the perceived unfairness of the media, his enemies, or just what he’s been watching on TV.

The general public has never had such an unfiltered look into the thoughts of an American President — and certainly not at a time of such political crisis.

Jack Dorsey’s Twitter is at the centre of it all — and the challenge for the company is to work out how to actually capitalise on it.

