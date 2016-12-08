Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says it's 'fascinating' to see Trump use its service so often

President-elect Donald Trump has pretty much turned his Twitter account into a direct line of communication with the rest of the world lately.

What does Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, think about that?

“Having the president-elect on our service, using it as a direct line of communication, allows everyone to see what’s on his mind in the moment. I think it’s fascinating. I haven’t seen that before,” Dorsey said at Code Commerce on Tuesday.

Dorsey acknowledged Trump’s frequent use of Twitter and said it’s an “important time” for the company, as it made it clear the role his social media company plays in disseminating news in real-time.

But at the same time, it’s given him “complicated” feelings as it puts more responsibility on the company, and it’s unclear where things will go from here.

“We have a role and responsibility to make sure that people are seeing what they need to see and they can have easy conversations and really get to the truth. And that’s complicated,” he said. “We have to learn even faster now.”

