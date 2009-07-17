Twitter CEO: How Not To Get Hacked Like Us

So by now, you know the story. A Twitter employee’s email account was hacked. The hacker stole lots of secret company documents, and now those documents are all over the Web.



Fortunately, there’s a lesson to be learned from the story. In fact, Twitter CEO Ev Williams tweeted it:

Tips: Strong passwords; Don’t use the same pw or pattern anywhere; Lie on security questions; Practical way to do this: @1Password or equiv

Here’s a video explaining how automatic form-filler 1Password works:



