Twitter CEO: Hey Yahoo Engineers, Send Us Your Résumés!

Once Yahoo’s (YHOO) search engine is a reskinned version of Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing, where are all those Yahoo search engineers going to work?



Some will be offered jobs at Microsoft, Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz said today. Others will probably find jobs within Yahoo. But yet others will be laid off, and will need to find new gigs.

Well, Twitter is hiring search engineers. And as a relatively small company with stock options potentially worth something someday, CEO Evan Williams may get his pick of the litter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.