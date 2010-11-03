Twitter CEO: Here's Why We're Testing Ads On HootSuite, Not Twitter.com

Photo: joi ito

Twitter is starting to test running ads in users’ tweet streams.But, instead of testing the ads on Twitter.com or an official Twitter mobile app, HootSuite will be the first company to get a crack at sending ads out to users.



Why? Twitter CEO Dick Costolo tells us the company wanted to support the Twitter “ecosystem.” And, Twitter wants to test ad units on a mobile platform, because Twitter is more of a mobile product than a desktop product.

When Twitter started rolling out its ad products it said third party clients couldn’t run ads in the streams. Part of the reason Twitter banned those ads is to protect the user experience. Another part of the reason is that Twitter wants a cut of ads sold on applications powered by Twitter.

Shutting down the main revenue stream for these applications could be a back breaker. So, it’s good for Twitter to introduce its ad product to HootSuite so HootSuite doesn’t die off, or figure out a way to exist without Twitter.

We were chatting with Costolo at the WWD CEO Summit, where he spoke. We also asked him how it feels to be CEO. He said “I’m doing a lot more work, which I didn’t think was possible,” and he says, “I get more email now.”

