Twitter CEO Evan Williams' Fabulous SF Penthouse Is For Sale (PHOTOS)

Twitter CEO Evan Williams has put his SoMA San Francisco penthouse on the market while he builds a new home, Curbed SF reports.
McGuire Real Estate has the listing in the “historic Heublein Building.”
Curbed’s Andy J. Wang: The 2-bed, 2-bath loft has 1,792 square feet and is going for just about a million and a half at $1,498,000. The pad that Twitter funded boasts 11′ ceilings, two-car parking, and a whopper of a 110″ high-def projected video screen. Tweet-worthy, that’s for sure.
Looks nice! (But, a tiny correction: Twitter didn’t fund this — Google did, by buying Evan’s previous startup, Blogger.)
