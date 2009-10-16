Twitter CEO Ev Williams's New $2.4 Million Mini-Mansion

Nicholas Carlson

Twitter CEO Ev Williams was in a pickle!

He was selling his two-bedroom penthouse in San Francisco’s Mission District, but his new mansion wouldn’t be ready till sometime in 2010.

Solution?

How about a $2.4 million mini-mansion (with a guest house) in what Valleywag calls “the yuppie-family haven” of Noe Valley?

Sold!

Here’s the listing:

$200K REUCTION!! Stunning Modern Victorian w/ Sophisticated Guest House. An 1800’s restored facade. Main home spans 3 lvls + top flr mezzan w/ viewing terr. Open flr plan on main lvl opens to pvt garden. Gourmet kit w/ marble counters, ss appls, pantry & bkfst bar. 4 bds [3 en-suite], 4.5ba, gas fp, radiant heating, hwd flrs, cntrl sound, w/d hk-ups, 2 car pkg, garden & patio. Guest house: sep entry, 1bd+loft /1ba, liv/din/kit, gas fp, sky lites. Also for rent $8500 main house, $2500 cottage.

The facade

The living room -- sunny!

An very open plan

Spacey.

Check out that island, mmmm.

Stainless steel fridge door: classy.

You want counter space? We got counter space.

The sun room.

The bed room. Tweet tweet!

Architect Owen Kennerly brings his own touch -- slats, lots of slats

Why share a sink if you don't have to?

Bedroom number two

What a view!

Here's a good place to read, 140 characters at a time

The neighbourhood

The guest house out back. Charming!

The view from the guest house.

The guest house family room is bigger than your apartment

Look, a booth instead of chairs!

The guest bedroom with an exposed ceiling.

The guest house kitchen

