Twitter CEO Dick Costolo Says This Is His Favourite Person To Follow On Social Media Right Now

Craig Barritt / Stringer / Getty Images Cosmo editor Amy Odell (left) talks to comedian Grace Helbig and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo at Cosmo’s Fun Fearless Life event in New York City.

Earlier this month, Cosmopolitan magazine hosted its first Fun Fearless Life weekend event. Nearly 2,000 people — mostly women in their 20s and 30s — gathered in New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The sold-out conference, sponsored by Maybelline and Express, was packed with inspiring speakers and informative panels.

In one particularly interesting conversation, moderator Amy Odell of Cosmo asked panelists Grace Helbig, a comedian and YouTube star, and Dick Costolo, Twitter‘s chief executive, who their favourite people to follow on social media are right now. “Who is getting it right?” she asked.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Lena Dunham, creator, writer, and star of the HBO series Girls.

“I’ll tell you who I’m the absolute biggest fan of right now on social media because I think she’s just so authentic,” Costolo said. “Lena Dunham.”

He said the creator, writer, and star of the HBO series “Girls” is his “favourite” because “she is who she is; she’s her own woman. She doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her authenticity, and that’s awesome.”

He continued: “If you’re trying to be someone that you’re not in your online presence … when things go wrong or you make mistakes — as they inevitably will, and you inevitably will — you’ll become frozen on the stage of your own life not knowing what you’re supposed to do next. But if you’re authentic to yourself and you are who you are, you’ll just roll with the punches and know how to deal with [things] because you’re living your own life.”

Here are some of @lenadunham‘s recent tweets: